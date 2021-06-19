Mark Palamountain Sells 650 Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CFO Mark Palamountain sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $12,200.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,324.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LMNR opened at $18.07 on Friday. Limoneira has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $319.57 million, a P/E ratio of -39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. Analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

LMNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Limoneira in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMNR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after purchasing an additional 52,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 29,119 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

