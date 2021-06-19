Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 92.85 ($1.21). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 89.45 ($1.17), with a volume of 6,742,965 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MARS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marston’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

Get Marston's alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76. The company has a market capitalization of £590.69 million and a P/E ratio of -4.28.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.