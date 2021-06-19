Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 4,410 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $25,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total transaction of $2,044,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.21.

ISRG opened at $878.86 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $543.03 and a 12-month high of $893.79. The stock has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.60, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $840.16.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

