Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stock Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,515 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.52% of Mercury General worth $17,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mercury General by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,580,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Mercury General in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,860,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury General by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,467,000 after purchasing an additional 193,615 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mercury General by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,357,000 after purchasing an additional 49,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury General by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCY opened at $58.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.60. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $38.99 and a 1 year high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $951.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.68 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.67%.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

