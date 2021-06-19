Martingale Asset Management L P Has $40.81 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 335,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,949 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $40,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,867,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,020 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,449,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,538,000 after purchasing an additional 319,737 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,489,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,031,375,000 after acquiring an additional 122,029 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,912,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,983,000 after acquiring an additional 301,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,959,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,144,000 after purchasing an additional 99,333 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $134.31 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $141.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

