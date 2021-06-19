Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stock Holdings in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 116.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,310 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.27% of Erie Indemnity worth $27,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 18.1% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 29,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERIE stock opened at $189.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.41. Erie Indemnity has a 1-year low of $181.20 and a 1-year high of $266.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $630.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.035 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is 73.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

