Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,153 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in AON were worth $32,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 344,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,865,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AON by 7,161,633.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,391,000 after purchasing an additional 214,849 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.40.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $230.10 on Friday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $260.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

