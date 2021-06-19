Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,620,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the May 13th total of 7,080,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,701 shares in the company, valued at $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $1,280,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Masco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,476,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,955,000 after purchasing an additional 41,583 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Masco by 1,923.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist lifted their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

Shares of MAS stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $57.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,785,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. Masco has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masco will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

