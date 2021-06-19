Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,027,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,725 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.06% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $898,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHKP has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.53.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $118.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $103.43 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

