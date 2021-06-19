Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.08 Billion Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,778,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,777 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,081,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,408,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,321,000 after buying an additional 117,597 shares in the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

KMB stock opened at $128.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.17. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

