Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 100,098 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,555,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,098 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.84% of Activision Blizzard worth $609,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $91.49 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.78.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

