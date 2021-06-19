Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 5,696,004 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,305,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,696,004 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $689,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $158.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.35.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

