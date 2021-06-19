Maxim Group Increases Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Price Target to $11.00

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) had its target price raised by Maxim Group from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Aethlon Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Shares of AEMD opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.49. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $12.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

