Maxim Group Increases Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Price Target to $11.00

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) had its target price raised by Maxim Group from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Aethlon Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.
Shares of AEMD opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.49. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $12.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57.
About Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
