Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Shares of NYSE:MEC opened at $20.88 on Friday. Mayville Engineering has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $20.92. The firm has a market cap of $425.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.78 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mayville Engineering news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis acquired 10,000 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $163,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 311,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,087,629.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Mayville Engineering by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,710,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,954,000 after purchasing an additional 106,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 13,935 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 208,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mayville Engineering by 26.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 40,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in Mayville Engineering by 40.3% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 187,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 53,944 shares in the last quarter. 36.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

