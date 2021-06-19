MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Down to $41.27

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.27, but opened at $39.69. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $40.80, with a volume of 844 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAX. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -296.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.89.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.99 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other MediaAlpha news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $85,592,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 841,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $37,564,150.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,224.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,825,084 shares of company stock worth $128,316,522 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth about $212,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha Company Profile (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.