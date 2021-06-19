Medica Group’s (MGP) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their add rating on shares of Medica Group (LON:MGP) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MGP. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Medica Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Medica Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Medica Group alerts:

Shares of MGP stock opened at GBX 168 ($2.19) on Tuesday. Medica Group has a 52 week low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 184.50 ($2.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of £205.62 million and a PE ratio of 140.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 160.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Medica Group’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. Medica Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.71%.

In related news, insider Stuart Quin acquired 19,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £29,647.60 ($38,734.78).

Medica Group Company Profile

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom. It offers NightHawk emergency computerised tomography (CT) and MR reporting, routine cross sectional, routine plain film, and radiographer plain film services.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Medica Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medica Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.