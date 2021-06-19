Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 88.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Medpace were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,899,000 after purchasing an additional 78,980 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 6.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,099,000 after buying an additional 33,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,444,000 after acquiring an additional 37,040 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Medpace by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,082,000 after buying an additional 17,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Medpace by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,402,000 after acquiring an additional 188,906 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $177.54 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.22 and a 52-week high of $196.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $216,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,806.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $2,684,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,529 shares of company stock valued at $35,010,851. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.