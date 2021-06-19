MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Trading 34.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 343.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded up 34.6% against the dollar. One MEET.ONE coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and $10,206.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00057812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00139474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00182923 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,960.14 or 0.99828690 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.84 or 0.00854601 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

