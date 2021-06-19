Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MLCO. CLSA upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

MLCO opened at $17.32 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $518.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.33 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 75.32%. The company’s revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. Analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

