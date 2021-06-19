Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 89.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NHC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,472,000 after acquiring an additional 52,843 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 81,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 40,036 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 135,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare stock opened at $68.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.52. National HealthCare Co. has a twelve month low of $57.65 and a twelve month high of $79.73.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $250.97 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 8.80%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

