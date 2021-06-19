Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 498.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,182,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980,186 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in TC Energy by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,202,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $421,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,063 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in TC Energy by 2,694.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,892,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $362,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,328,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,566,000 after purchasing an additional 458,467 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,960,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $458,605,000 after purchasing an additional 353,376 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRP stock opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.7137 dividend. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.96%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRP. Evercore ISI began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.23.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

