Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,423 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TAP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.08.

TAP opened at $54.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.58. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

