Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 662 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THG. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $857,546.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $781,062.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of THG opened at $129.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

THG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

