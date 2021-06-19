Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $479,000 Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Surevest LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 299,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $10,414,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,005,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,507,000 after purchasing an additional 155,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

STAG stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.37 and a 1 year high of $39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.39.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.72%.

STAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

