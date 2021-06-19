Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.06% of Merchants Bancorp worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 18,184 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MBIN shares. TheStreet raised Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

MBIN opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.81. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 48.06%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

