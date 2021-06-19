MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MKKGY stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.43. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $38.35.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKKGY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

