Mercury Hits One Day Volume of $1,942.00 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Mercury has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $1,942.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury coin can now be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mercury has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00057480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00140964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00180497 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,355.83 or 0.99269855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Mercury Coin Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

