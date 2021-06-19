Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.46. Merit Medical Systems reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $248.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.06 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.24. 301,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,605. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 860.69, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.71. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $734,854.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Wright sold 5,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $321,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,287.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,133. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,389,000 after buying an additional 212,022 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,199,000 after buying an additional 89,564 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

