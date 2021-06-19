Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Meritor from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Meritor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Shares of MTOR stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 2.12. Meritor has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 1.91%. Meritor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meritor will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Meritor by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

