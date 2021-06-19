Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CEO Gary M. Owens Sells 6,545 Shares

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CEO Gary M. Owens sold 6,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total transaction of $1,673,360.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,665.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $260.19 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.54 and a 52 week high of $307.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a current ratio of 9.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 448.60 and a beta of 0.35.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 6.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLAB. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 75,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after buying an additional 48,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,163,000 after buying an additional 41,685 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 321.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 109,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,251,000 after buying an additional 13,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,457,000 after buying an additional 12,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

