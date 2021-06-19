Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will report earnings per share of $1.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the lowest is $0.88. Mesa Laboratories posted earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $7.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $8.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 2.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $260.19 on Monday. Mesa Laboratories has a 52-week low of $207.54 and a 52-week high of $307.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 448.60 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 8.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In other news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.36, for a total transaction of $184,579.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,381.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,898 shares of company stock worth $5,860,374. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 9.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Laboratories (MLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.