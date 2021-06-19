Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Methode Electronics has raised its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of MEI opened at $46.50 on Friday. Methode Electronics has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Darren Dawson sold 9,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $383,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $426,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

