Metro (TSE:MRU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$59.48. Metro shares last traded at C$58.74, with a volume of 1,683,060 shares traded.

MRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Metro from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$64.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of C$14.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$58.03.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.11 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Metro Inc. will post 3.7199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.09%.

About Metro (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

