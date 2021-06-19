Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Position Reduced by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 25.1% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 37,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 81.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $7,780,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTD stock traded down $15.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,352.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $763.98 and a 12 month high of $1,384.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,286.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

