Mfn Partners, Lp Acquires 25,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Mfn Partners, Lp bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,553,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mfn Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Monday, May 24th, Mfn Partners, Lp bought 100,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.10 per share, for a total transaction of $6,310,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 80,461 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.35 per share, for a total transaction of $5,016,743.35.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $62.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.36. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The company had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $29,185,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 192,089 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 23,902.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 71,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 70,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.