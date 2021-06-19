MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $77.35

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.35 and last traded at $76.82, with a volume of 577 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.78.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $167.92 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.92%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGE Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGEE)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.