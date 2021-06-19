Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

MFGP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.08. The company had a trading volume of 962,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,704. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Micro Focus International has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $8.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the first quarter worth about $91,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

