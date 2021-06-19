Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.88. Microbot Medical shares last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 141,097 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.42.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Microbot Medical Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBOT. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Microbot Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Microbot Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microbot Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Microbot Medical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

About Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

