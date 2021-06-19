MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,556,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,615 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,090,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,720,000 after buying an additional 57,335 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 532,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,036,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 293,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after buying an additional 35,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 162,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 78,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

In related news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $61,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Len D. Devaisher acquired 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $46,406.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,343.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,658 shares of company stock worth $51,848. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $455.72 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.94.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.54. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $50.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

