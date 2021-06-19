Mike C. Smith Sells 40,000 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $2,436,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,727.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SFIX stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -81.07 and a beta of 2.02. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,563,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,403,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,791,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,575,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,771,000 after acquiring an additional 783,345 shares during the last quarter. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.30.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

