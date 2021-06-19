Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Insider Sells $1,099,697.40 in Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) insider Karen M. Anderson sold 21,067 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $1,099,697.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,119. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MIME opened at $53.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.24, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $59.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MIME. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 513,322 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,080,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,674,000 after purchasing an additional 156,369 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,976,000 after purchasing an additional 606,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,302,000 after purchasing an additional 78,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,347,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,197,000 after purchasing an additional 383,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.