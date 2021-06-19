Mina One Day Volume Hits $27.66 Million (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 19th. In the last seven days, Mina has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $2.12 or 0.00005914 BTC on exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $335.29 million and approximately $27.66 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00058865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00135714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.24 or 0.00182102 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,983.70 or 1.00441688 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $307.80 or 0.00859160 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 158,250,217 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

