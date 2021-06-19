Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 14,320 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $32,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $273,061,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $190,581,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after buying an additional 242,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 953,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,661,000 after buying an additional 224,934 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,440,000.

VUG stock opened at $277.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.20. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.93 and a fifty-two week high of $279.65.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

