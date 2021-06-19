Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 183.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 487,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,817 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $36,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 195.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,755,000 after buying an additional 13,153 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $887,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $38,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,694 shares of company stock worth $7,936,296 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RPD opened at $93.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.07. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $95.98.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

