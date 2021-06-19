Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 205,500 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 4,634.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $43,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 40.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after acquiring an additional 27,554 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 774,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in IDEX by 34.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in IDEX by 11.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 399,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $211.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $145.85 and a 12 month high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.44.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.