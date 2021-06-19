Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $46.55 Million Stock Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,155,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,069 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 2.12% of Coeur Mining worth $46,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,976,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,903,000 after acquiring an additional 274,399 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 66.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 192,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 77,050 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 21.8% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 516.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,153,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 966,332 shares during the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDE stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.82 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.86%. Coeur Mining’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.53.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

