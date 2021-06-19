Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,546,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448,800 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.50% of Change Healthcare worth $34,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,903,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,342,000 after purchasing an additional 173,170 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 3,673.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,247,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975,953 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,243,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,364 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,072,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,248,000 after purchasing an additional 628,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,021,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,296,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -68.12, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.50. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $855.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.30 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

