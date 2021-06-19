Mirrored Twitter (mTWTR) Market Capitalization Achieves $30.70 Million

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Mirrored Twitter has a market capitalization of $30.70 million and approximately $100,064.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Twitter coin can currently be bought for $61.27 or 0.00170161 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Twitter has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00058309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00144867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.93 or 0.00183112 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,011.28 or 1.00014874 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $310.80 or 0.00863201 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Coin Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 501,131 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Twitter is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Twitter is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Twitter

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using US dollars.

