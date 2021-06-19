Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-920 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $884.22 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVO opened at $21.06 on Friday. Mission Produce has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.39.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Mission Produce will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mission Produce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.57.

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $6,653,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,410.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 24,947 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $550,580.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 727,390 shares of company stock valued at $14,082,948 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

