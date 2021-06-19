Mitie Group’s (MITFF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
MITFF stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Mitie Group has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90.
Mitie Group Company Profile
